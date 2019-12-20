Page C4 sports image

Both Purdue coach Jeff Brohm, left, and Nebraska's Scott Frost brought in strong classes during the early signing period. That's a trend within the division as six of the seven Big Ten West teams are ranked in the top 40.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN / THE WORLD-HERALD

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription