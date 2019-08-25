Bellevue's Haworth Park was covered by water during the March flooding, which displaced many families, like the Valencia family, left, who lived in Paradise Lakes. They were among the 30 families helped by the Bellevue Papillion Rotary Club, which gave $125 each to 56 kids for back-to-school shopping at Target.
