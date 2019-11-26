Page B2 midlands image

Madonna plans to break ground early next year on the 7,800-square-foot clinic at its hospital in the Village Pointe area.

 MADONNA REHABILITATION HOSPIALS

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription