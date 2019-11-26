Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WILL IMPACT REGION TODAY AND TONIGHT... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 5 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA. * WHEN...FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING AND WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...RAIN AND A MIXTURE OF SNOW AND SLEET IS FORECAST TO TURN OVER TO ALL SNOW THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING. THE HEAVIEST SNOWFALL IS EXPECTED AFTER 6 PM. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&