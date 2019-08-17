Nebraska defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, right, tries not to be the "parentcoach" from the stands or at home. He wants to leave the coaching of his sons Teivis, above, Teilor and Teitum to their coaches at Lincoln Southeast.
Nebraska defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, right, tries not to be the "parentcoach" from the stands or at home. He wants to leave the coaching of his sons Teivis, above, Teilor and Teitum to their coaches at Lincoln Southeast.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.