Nebraska's Dachon Burke finishes a dunk as he scored a team-high 18 points. "I feel like this year, it's been a roller coaster, but we're at the point now where everyone is just buying in," Burke said.
Nebraska's Dachon Burke finishes a dunk as he scored a team-high 18 points. "I feel like this year, it's been a roller coaster, but we're at the point now where everyone is just buying in," Burke said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.