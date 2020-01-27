Page C2 sports image

Drew Haley of Leyton, who lost part of his leg from a football injury as a junior, is back playing basketball. He scored 26 points in a recent game. "We were behind most of the game, so I just wanted to keep pushing," Haley said.

