Page A8 main image

Noddle Cos. made changes to the design of the condo project after meeting with neighbors. Jay Noddle said the average anticipated condo cost of about $400,000 might now increase.

 NODDLE COS.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription