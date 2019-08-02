Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez signs a figurine of himself during the team's Fan Day on Thursday. Martinez, a sophomore, is on several preseason award watch lists. Coach Scott Frost said Martinez this year will view some of the mistakes he made last season as "kindergarten" stuff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.