Page A2 main image

A rendering of the proposed juvenile justice center at 18th and Howard Streets. a judge ruled Wednesday that the complex would be for the "joint use" of the city and county, a requirement for building commission projects.

 HDR ARCHITECTURE

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription