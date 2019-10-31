Breaking
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER... MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES. MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY COUNTIES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY. TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN! STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET. && THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 9:15 PM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.6 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER REMAIN NEAR 25.6 FEET THROUGH THURSDAY. &&
