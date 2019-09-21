At left, Elle Seals was the lead designer for this boho goddess from Aaron Carlson Design for the "HortiCouture" display. At right, Brandy Schreiner of Blooms in Rockbrook Village improvised as she created this island girl.
In the season’s first MasterWorks concert, the orchestra will perform two works never done in Omaha, book-ended by two popular and enduring pieces, Antonin Dvorák’s “New World” and Gioachino Rossini’s “William Tell Overture.”
