Page A5 main image

Robert Dickey, 79, who lives on a farm six miles from Larry Domina, was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2009 and is another of the Nebraska plaintiffs. He would like to see Monsanto put a cancer warning right on the Roundup label. "Because when you lose your health," he said, "you lose everything."

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area