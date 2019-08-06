Page C3 sports image

Jovan Dewitt underwent 38 radiation treatments in eight weeks. Now he's back on the field. "It makes me feel normal again," Dewitt said. "When I don't have football, I don't feel normal."

 JULIA NAGY / THE WORLD-HERALD

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area