Page B6 midlands image

The 90 acres encompassing three downtown parks — Gene Leahy Mall, pictured, Heartland of America Park and Lewis & Clark Landing — will be branded "The RiverFront."

 Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription