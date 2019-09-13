Nebraska cornerback Lamar Jackson is no longer playing just for himself — he's also playing for his 5-month-old son, Legacy, left. "I'm trying to make sure his first word will be Daddy. I just want to make sure he knows who I am. Just like, damn, I'm working to get you the world, son. I'm working to give you the life I wish I had. And you gonna be born into money, hopefully. You're gonna have what you want. You're gonna be able to call Dad for whatever you need."
