One of Jacque Cranson's hit shirts came shortly after Scott Frost was hired as the Husker head coach. It read: "Devaney, Osborne, Some Other Guys, Frost." The director of licensing and branding at UNL emailed her in January, saying the T-shirt shows "you are just skirting around the real process" of selling licensed gear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.