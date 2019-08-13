Eric gustafson of Jensen gardens plants a tree in Bemis Park. Keep Omaha Beautiful paid for the tree planting to help make up for the loss of ash trees from the emerald ash borer. More ash trees will come down because the city has decided that it is no longer cost-effective to treat them.
