Shavon Shields, above left, finished his career tied for fifth on Nebraska's all-time scoring list with 1,630 points. Shields averaged 16.8 points as a senior in 2015-16. Terran Petteway, above right, averaged more than 18 points a game in each of his two seasons at Nebraska.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.