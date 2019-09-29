Husker Athletic Director Bill Moos said Friday that the University of Nebraska is 35% to 40% of the way toward its fundraising goal for NU's expanded athletic facilities in Lincoln. Moos shared the stage at Friday's announcement with football coach Scott Frost and Greg Sharpe, the Voice of the Huskers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.