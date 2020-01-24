Page C3 sports image

Mykel Parham is one of three Creighton freshmen who have made an impact. "We constantly think about that ... what can we do or what can we bring to the table to help this team succeed?"

 KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription