Page C2 sports image

Running back Dedrick Mills averted a shutout with a 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, capping a 14-play, 80-yard drive.

 RYAN SODERL IN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription