Page B2 midlands image

The Omaha police color guard at the June dedication of the Kerrie Orozco Memorial Field. Orozco, who was killed while on duty in 2015, coached in Police Athletics for Community Engagement. City Council Vice President Vinny Palermo is an assistant coach.

 ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area