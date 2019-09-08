Colorado's Chris Miller intercepts a fourth-quarter pass intended for Kanawai Noa. Noa, the graduate transfer from California, remains without a catch after two games. At top, Nebraska's Adrian Martinez bulls into the end zone with his second rushing touchdown to put Nebraska up with 5:49 to go. The Huskers then recovered a fumbled kickoff return but went three and out.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.