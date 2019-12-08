Page C7 sports image

Hunter Lawrence kicks the winning field goal after one second was put back on the clock. Former Husker Eric Crouch thought Ndamukong Suh might block it. But NU tight end Mike McNeill "just knew he was going to make it."

 MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription