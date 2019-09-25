Page A4 main image

Water features and biking and hiking trails are part of Applied Underwriters' vision for the Heartwood Preserve project in west Omaha. The company is a workers' compensation insurer.

 SB ARCHITECTS

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription