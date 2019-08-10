Omaha, NE (68102)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 92F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 74F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.