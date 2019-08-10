Daniel Vance, who's been a Munroe-Meyer patient, helps Jamie gehringer test a virtual reality game. Wearing a headset, Daniel is able to scale a virtual rock climbing wall or complete more tedious tasks. "You get kids to do their Pt and Ot in a way they're not going to fight about, because they don't know they're doing it, which is fabulous," said Cori Vance, Daniel's mom. gehringer hopes to begin testing the games more formally next summer.
