Page E2 living image

Maggi Thorne, center, is still working, traveling and caring for her three kids as she battles the after-effects of a concussion sustained during her "American Ninja Warrior" run in April. She'll continue her recovery at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln until at least October.

 SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area