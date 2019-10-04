Page B2 midlands image

This Saturday, Husker fans can listen to the first non-English broadcast of a Nebraska game. Oscar Monterroso, left, and Enrique Morales will host the Spanish broadcast on the Husker app, 97.7 FM and 93.3 FM.

 OSCAR MONTERROSO

