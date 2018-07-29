Three years ago, it was Jim Harbaugh who wowed reporters at his first Big Ten media days. Now that some of the shine has worn off at Michigan, this year it was Scott Frost returning to his alma mater to help bring the program back to its glory days — and media members were once again impressed by the new guy.
