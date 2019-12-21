Nebraska guard Dachon Burke, shown being helped up at Indiana by teammates Yvan Ouedraogo, left, and Cam Mack, gave the Huskers a big lift with two late 3-pointers that forced overtime. He scored 18 in the win over Purdue.
Nebraska guard Dachon Burke, shown being helped up at Indiana by teammates Yvan Ouedraogo, left, and Cam Mack, gave the Huskers a big lift with two late 3-pointers that forced overtime. He scored 18 in the win over Purdue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.