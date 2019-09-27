“Bernhardt/Hamlet” just completed its premiere run on Broadway in November 2018. Now it’s set to open at the Brigit St. Brigit Theatre in Omaha on Friday. It’s fairly rare that a theater in the Midwest gets the rights to a New York play so quickly. BSB is the first in the region to produce it.
