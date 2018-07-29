Page B2 midlands image

Jacob Vaughn of Olathe, Kansas, competes in the YoYo Championships at Saturday's Nebraska Asian Festival at Lewis & Clark Landing. The festival also featured cultural performances, martial arts and an egg roll eating contest.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

