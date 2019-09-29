Page C10 sports image

Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski, left, is one of the speedy point guards who have been leading the Bluejays' push to play faster during practices.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN THE WORLD-HERALD

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription