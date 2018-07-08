Page A2 main image

Kara Eastman at an event this spring. like Eastman, Don Bacon is concerned about rising medical costs. He favors more piecemeal changes that would keep insurers — employers of 33,000 in Nebraska — in the health care picture.

 MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription