Page B3 midlands image

Albert Lee, second from right, talks with director Andreas Horvath, left, and sound mixer Klaus Kellerman. Lee's voice is heard in a trailer for the film.

 PATRYCJA PLANIK

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Get Started