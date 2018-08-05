After being sunk in the Pearl Harbor attack, the battleship USS Oklahoma was salvaged in 1942-43. The mud and oil-soaked bones of nearly 400 crew members were recovered and buried in graves marked "Unknown."
NATIONAL ARCHIVES
The remains of USS Oklahoma sailors were buried in a Hawaiian military cemetery. Chester Seaton is the 149th crew member to be identified through efforts of a laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base.
DEFEN SEPOW /MIA ACCOUNTING AGENCY
The only surviving photo of Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Chester Seaton, an Omaha native, who died aboard the USS Oklahoma.
