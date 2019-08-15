Page C2 sports image

Nebraska freshman Luke McCaffrey knows he won't be starting this season, but he's practicing like it. "Every quarterback in this room should want to be the starter," McCaffrey said. "We can do that in an awesome manner."

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area