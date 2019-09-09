Page C3 sports image

Isaac Armstrong, pushed into field goal duties for the first time in his Husker career, missed a 48-yarder in overtime that would have tied the game. "This stuff will happen, but good team will bounce back," quarterback Adrian Martinez said.

 RYAN SODERLIN / THE WORLD -HERALD

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription