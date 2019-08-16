Page C2 sports image

Men's soccer coach Bob Warming expressed optimism at the Mavericks' media day Thursday. "Yesterday's practice might have been the very best first practice I've had since 1976," Warming said. "So I'm fired up about it."

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

