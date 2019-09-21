Page C2 sports image

Freshman Madi Kubik had a team-high 14 kills against Stanford on 46 swings. "I thought she played her best match," coach John Cook said.

 KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription