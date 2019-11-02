Page C12 sports image

Matt Farniok and teammates on the Nebraska offensive line know how important playing well in the trenches is as the calendar turns to November. "Doesn't matter if you feel a little banged up. Everyone's kind of banged up," Farniok said.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription