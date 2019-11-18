Gamers at the Extra Life Omaha Guild fundraiser at Bellevue University on Sunday. Extra Life raised about $6,000 for Children's Hospital & Medical Center during the two-day event, which attracted about 300 fans of video, board and role-playing games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.