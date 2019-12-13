Page C3 sports image

Kevin Conley, No. 10, says UNO must pick up some NCHC wins. "We know that if we stick to what we do each day in practice, it'll come sooner rather than later," Conley said.

 Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription