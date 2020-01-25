Page C2 sports image

Nebraska's Darrion Daniels was All-Big Ten honorable mention as a senior as he recorded a career-best 34 tackles. One writer at the Senior Bowl tweeted that Daniels "looks like a massive dancing bear in drills."

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription