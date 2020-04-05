Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG THROUGH 9 AM CDT... PATCHY DENSE FOG WILL REDUCE VISIBILITIES TO A HALF MILE OR LESS IN LOW LYING AREAS AND RIVER VALLEYS THROUGH 9AM FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA. IF TRAVELING, ALLOW EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION. SLOW DOWN AND INCREASE YOU FOLLOWING DISTANCE.