Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt leaves the field after the Huskers' loss at Colorado on Saturday. TaylorBritt gave up a long touchdown pass, then rebounded to force a fumble later in the fourth quarter. The Huskers will look to bounce back from the loss with a victory against Northern Illinois this week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.