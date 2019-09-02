Dodge Elementary third graders, from left, Heide Aguilar, Athena Acosta and Charlee Condy watch ducklings swim in a small pool Wednesday in the Birthing Pavilion at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. Several dozen baby animals have been born there since the fair opened.
