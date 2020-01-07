Page C2 sports image

The UNO men's soccer team won the 2017 Summit League tournament final in a shootout that went 11 rounds. The Mavericks, who started the season 6-0, finished in the NCAA tournament.

 JULIA NAGY / THE WORLD-HERALD

