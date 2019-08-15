Omaha, NE (68102)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. High 77F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.