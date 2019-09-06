Reps. Jason Crow, D-Colo., and Don Bacon, R-Neb., overlook the border near El Paso. Bacon toured an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center and a shorter-term holding facility run by the Border Patrol. He said he was pleasantly surprised by the ICE facility and said people he met were generally happy.
